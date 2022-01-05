Doug Ford urged to call in the military as Omicron threatens to overwhelm Ontario hospitals

Firing back at opposition parties with just five months until the June 2 provincial election, Health Minister Christine Elliott’s office said the surgery delays will free up between 1,200 and 1,500 hospital beds and noted 4,300 people, such as retired doctors or paramedics and dentists, have volunteered to serve in vaccination clinics.

There are already nurses trained abroad cleared to work in “selected high-need hospitals” to ease staffing shortages, added Elliott spokeswoman Alexandra Hilkene.

“We will continue to work with our health care and hospital partners to ensure they have the support they need and will not hesitate to take further action.”

At this point, intensive care unit occupancy province-wide remains well within capacity, with 288 COVID patients — however, that number is up from 190 patients a week ago and the Ontario Hospital association said Wednesday there have been 124 adults admitted into intensive care in the last three days.

Hamilton Health Sciences chief executive Rob MacIsaac warned exponential growth in COVID cases means “we have very limited capacity to take on significant new numbers of patients.”

In Sarnia, Bluewater Health said half of its ICU beds are filled with COVID pneumonia patients and five times the usual number of staff on sick leave, forcing double shifts and cancelled vacations.

“We are having end-of-life discussions with families of patients in all age categories — not just older ages,” chief executive Mike Lapaine and chief of staff Dr. Mike Haddad said in a memo urging area residents to stay at home and avoid socializing.

Niagara Health System will temporarily close its Fort Erie urgent care clinic starting Thursday at 11 p.m. to “redeploy” its doctors and nurses to its hospital campuses.

“This wave of the pandemic is beyond anything that we have experienced,” chief executive Lynn Guerriero said in a letter to the community that asked family doctors and primary care clinics in Fort Erie to extend their hours.

On Monday, the William Osler Health System operating the Brampton Civic and Etobicoke General hospitals declared a “code orange” because of the number of patients and was transferring more than a dozen out to hospitals in Toronto to make room for more.

