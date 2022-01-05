Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,039.66, down 196.86 points.)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Financials. Up 60 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to $99.95 on 15.7 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Up 24 cents, or 3.3 per cent, to $7.44 on 13.4 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 26 cents, or 0.8 per cent, to $33.41 on 11.8 million shares.

Denison Mines Corp. (TSX:DML). Materials. Up 11 cents, or 5.9 per cent, to $1.99 on 9.5 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 69 cents, or 1.4 per cent, to $50.23 on 9.4 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up five cents, or 1.3 per cent, to $4.04 on 9.4 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Sunwing Airlines — In the wake of a party on a Sunwing Airlines flight from Montreal to Cancun, Mexico, flight attendants are demanding stronger action from government and carriers to ensure health and safety on board amid the Omicron surge. Videos of the Dec. 30 flight shared on social media show unmasked passengers in close proximity, singing and dancing in the aisle and on seats. Some clutched bottles of vodka and rum while others appeared to smoke e-cigarettes and take selfies. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau weighed in Wednesday, saying he's "extremely frustrated" with the actions of the young travellers, some of whom appear to be Quebec social media influencers. Wesley Lesosky, president of the Canadian Union of Public Employees airline division, which represents some 15,000 employees at 10 carriers, says the incident underscores the need for greater protections for flight attendants. Governments should work to speed up access to booster shots for flight crews and airlines should scale back service in the aisles to limit flight attendants’ exposure to the virus, he said in a phone interview.