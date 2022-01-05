Canadian auto sales drop 4.5% in December

TORONTO — DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says Canadian auto sales increased last year despite a weaker December.

The consultancy estimates light vehicle sales were 1.64 million, up 6.6 per cent from the depressed level of 2020.

However, sales fell 4.5 per cent to 102,919 units in December from a year earlier as semiconductor supply issues continued to affect the industry.

Last year was the 11th best on record but was down 19.6 per cent from the market high of just over two million units in 2017.

Light truck sales accounted for more than 80 per cent of total sales for the first time, rising to 81.2 per cent in 2021, up from 79.9 per cent in 2020.

The top-selling light truck for the year was the Ford F-series with 116,401 units sold.

“While 2020 was a year beset by demand problems, 2021 was hit by problems on the supply side of the equation,” said Desrosiers managing partner Andrew King.

The Honda Civic was the top-selling passenger car at 43,556 units while total car sales slipped to 308,169.

Ford led the market overall with more than 243,000 units sold, followed by GM at about 217,000 and Toyota at 199,000.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2022.