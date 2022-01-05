Justin Trudeau foresees a grim winter as Omicron batters Canada

“This is a balancing of the risks versus the need to protect your critical infrastructure,” she said.

As a parent, Trudeau said, he understands the frustration that comes with hearing that message.

He said his family reacted with “puzzlement” over the Ontario government’s last-minute pivot to virtual school this week, a move Premier Doug Ford said was necessary to keep COVID-19 cases from overwhelming hospitals. The announcement came just days after the province said classes would resume as normal.

Trudeau noted that the federal government has provided billions of dollars in health-care funding to the provinces. It is Ottawa’s job to provide vaccines, rapid tests and the economic supports to help them make choices about how to deploy those resources, he said.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole accused Trudeau of failing on all fronts.

The government has been unable to get enough rapid tests, do effective contact tracing or find ways to offer urgently needed support to hospitals that face a surge in demand for spaces in their intensive care units, O’Toole said during a Facebook live video.

Instead, O’Toole charged, the Trudeau government has offered economic benefits that incentivize lockdowns.

“He’s really forcing the country to only use lockdown as the key measure,” he said.

“That should be the last resort. We should be using all of the other tools first.”

The high-level of vaccination among Canadians means the ICU admission rates or severe outcomes are limited only to a “very very small number” of people, O’Toole said.

According to the most recent data from Ontario, of the 209 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in intensive care, 109 were unvaccinated, 14 were partially vaccinated and 86 were fully vaccinated.

Nationally, the latest figures suggested 79.5 per cent of hospitalized COVID-19 patients were unvaccinated, although that data dates back to mid-December.

Trudeau offered no accommodation for the unvaccinated on Wednesday.

Beachbound travellers partying on a charter flight to Mexico are a “slap in the face” to those who’ve sharply curtailed their lives over the past two years, he said.

Trudeau also acknowledged the frustration of people who have had their cancer treatments or elective surgeries postponed because beds are filled with people who choose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

But, he said, it’s never too late.

Those still seeking their first doses will be welcomed by the health care workers delivering them, Trudeau said.

“They’d much rather be giving you an injection of vaccine than intubating you in an ICU.”

Stephanie Levitz is an Ottawa-based reporter covering federal politics for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @StephanieLevitz