Rise in babies admitted to hospital with COVID-19 triggers calls for pregnant Ontarians to get vaccinated

“We know that vaccine uptake among pregnant women is not as high as in other populations, despite their risk for severe illness if infected with COVID-19,” Moore added in his memo.

The Hospital for Sick Children has also seen an increase in admissions, with 14 pediatric COVID patients as of Wednesday, up from under five a month ago, said spokesperson Sarah Warr in an email. Six patients are four and under and eight are five and older. Fewer than five are in the ICU and the “majority” are not fully vaccinated or eligible for vaccination.

Dr. Steve Flindall, a York Region emergency room doctor, said he’s seen “a definite rise in the number of young children being infected,” with “easily triple” the number of kids coming in to the emergency room compared to previous waves. Now that children five and up are able to get the vaccine, it’s moved more into the younger kids and babies.

They often don’t need to be admitted, he said, with cold symptoms and fevers. But in infants under three months, that still means “a lot of intensive effort and a lot of suffering” to investigate, as these symptoms need to be taken seriously.

“It seems to be that kids are a little more susceptible to it, and also the fact that it is so contagious and they’re simply not vaccinated,” he said, adding they seem to have been infected at school (before it went remote), daycare, and gatherings where they are exposed to unvaccinated adults. Sometimes their own unvaccinated parents are giving them the disease.

In the United States, many hospitals are reporting a rise in kids with COVID. The American Academy of Pediatrics said Tuesday that COVID cases have reached the highest level ever in the pandemic. Over 325,000 child COVID-19 cases were reported for the week ending Dec. 30, a 64 per cent increase over the previous week’s total and almost double that of two weeks ago.

Dr. Anna Banerji, a pediatrician and infectious disease specialist at the University of Toronto’s Temerty Faculty of Medicine, said it’s clear from reports out of the U.S. that the sickest children are “almost all unvaccinated,” and getting them the shots, if eligible, is “how you prevent the kids from getting so seriously ill.”

The U.S. has had higher rates of COVID in general throughout the pandemic, she noted, as many regions have lower vaccination rates than Ontario and don’t have mask mandates. But this should serve as a wake-up call for parents who have been hesitant about getting their kids the shots.

In general, adult hospitalizations for COVID in Ontario are also rising. Kids aged five to 12 are now eligible for shots, and about 44 per cent have had at least one dose. Pfizer reported in mid-December that it was going to test three doses of its vaccines in kids under five as two doses did not seem to work as well as they’d hoped.

The good news is that, so far, the kids at the Hospital for Sick Children, in general, are experiencing mild illness and have been admitted for management of symptoms such as fever and dehydration, said Warr.

A survey of GTA hospitals found many reporting increases in kids hospitalized with COVID, but overall numbers are still low.

At North York General Hospital, there has also been an increase in pediatric admissions for COVID-19, but it has been “manageable” so far, with less than half-a-dozen over the past week, said Dr. Ronik Kanani, NYGH’s chief of pediatrics, in an email.

“Our current pediatric COVID patients tend to have mild illness including fevers. Across all age groups, people who are vaccinated have much milder symptoms than those who are unvaccinated and undervaccinated,” he added.

“We strongly recommend that parents vaccinate their children.”

There are also increases in pediatric COVID patients, compared to previous waves, at St. Joseph’s Health Centre, and at William Osler Health System, which includes both Brampton Civic and Etobicoke General hospitals, according to spokespeople.

Dr. Tali Bogler, chair of family medicine obstetrics at St. Michael’s Hospital, said it’s important to know if the 38 kids and infants recently hospitalized in the province are there because they have severe COVID, or if they are in hospital for something else and tested positive.

It would also be good to break the data down even further in terms of age. But if more infants are in hospital with COVID province-wide, “that’s concerning, because this could be preventable from vaccines in pregnancy,” she said.

May Warren is a Toronto-based breaking news reporter for the Star.