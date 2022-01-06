Toronto sets up school-based clinics to vaccinate education workers, students ahead of return to class

The city is stepping up efforts to get more education workers and students vaccinated over the coming days to help ensure that schools reopen for in-class learning as scheduled by the province on Jan. 17, said Toronto Mayor John Tory on Thursday.

Four vaccination clinics, with appointments specifically for education workers, will be held in two city-run immunization clinics this Sunday and on Jan. 16, said Tory, speaking at a press conference.

“This effort will help more than 3,500 education workers get vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Tory.

Additionally, more than 27 clinics are planned for schools over the next two weeks to help students, their families and education workers get vaccinated. Health teams are working with school boards to offer more clinics in areas where vaccination rates need to be increased, Tory added.

Toronto Public Health is also redeploying staff to focus on getting students and teachers vaccinated as soon as possible.

The news comes amid growing concern over the number of children — including newborns — being admitted to hospital with complications arising from COVID-19 infections.

At Thursday’s press conference, Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s medical officer of health, said it’s too early to say whether the increase in infections among children is due to more people being infected by the Omicron variant, or whether the variant is having a more serious impact on children than previous strains of the virus, which has been circulating — and mutating — since being identified in China in December 2019.

So far, 92 per cent of 12- to 17-year-olds in the city have had their first dose, and 88 per cent have had two doses. About 45 per cent of children ages 5 to 11 have received their first vaccination and remain a priority, Tory said.

The city’s vaccination capacity has been increased to more than 1.2 million doses per month. City staff are working to add 8,500 new vaccine appointments in the city-run immunization clinics this Sunday and Monday. The new appointments will be available through the provincial booking system on Friday morning, beginning at 8 a.m.

Fourth doses at the city’s 10 long-term-care homes began Thursday and will continue throughout the week, Tory said.