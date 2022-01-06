Despite rising cases, Ontario hopes to have students back in class on Jan. 17

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health says that the province is doing everything it can to ensure students will be able to return to school safely on Jan. 17.

Dr. Kieran Moore said the province is improving access for booster shots for staff at schools and child-care centres, providing access to non-fitted N95 masks and has purchased 3,000 HEPA filters for classrooms.

“It is our hope is that we can adhere to the 17th (for returning to in-class learning),” he said.

Dr. Moore said 44.8 per cent of children under the age of 12 have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and encouraged parents to have their children vaccinated.

“Increasing our vaccination rates among our students will add to the safety of our school environments,” he said.

Dr. Moore covered a wide range of topics during his weekly briefing.

• He said there is a global shortage of rapid antigen tests, though the province is “working diligently to provide increased availability of tests.” He said the province’s current supply is being used for health care workers and others in vulnerable settings. Given the current supply, he said testing is a luxury.

He said anyone experiencing symptoms should assume they have COVID-19.

“Given the high level of Omicron activity across all communities in Ontario, if you have symptoms — fever, cough, loss of taste or smell, or minor symptoms like nasal congestion, headaches, muscle aches or joint aches, fatigue or weakness — that is enough at the moment to define that you have COVID-19,” he said. “There are very few other viruses circulating. If you have symptoms compatible with COVID-19, you don’t need a test to confirm that.”

He said anyone experiencing symptoms should isolate for five days or until symptoms lessen.