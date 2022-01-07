“Given the sudden surge in infections, the medical system runs the risk of suffering a heavy burden in the near future,” Daishiro Yamagiwa, the minister in charge of COVID-19 responses, said at a government panel meeting.

The new measures include earlier closing hours for restaurants, a ban on serving alcohol and restrictions on large-scale events. Details on these measures, which will begin Sunday and last through the end of the month, are decided at the local level and will likely vary.

Japan has undergone periods of similar restrictions over the past two years in various areas, including Tokyo. The last order for restricted activity was lifted in September.

This time, the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant appears to be first hitting prefectures that house the U.S. military.

Cases in Okinawa, home to most of the 55,000 U.S. troops in Japan, have jumped 30 times in a week. As many as 1,400 new cases were reported Friday, up from 981 the previous day, according to Okinawa government officials.

Cases are also rising in Yamaguchi, which houses Iwakuni base, and in nearby Hiroshima, at a faster rate than the rest of Japan.

6:05 a.m.: Germany’s leaders are set to consider possible new restrictions and changes to quarantine rules on Friday as the new omicron variant advances quickly.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the country’s 16 state governors are likely to build on restrictions introduced just after Christmas that limited private gatherings to 10 people, among other things.

One measure under consideration is toughening a measure that requires people to provide proof of full vaccination or recovery to enter restaurants or bars. They could now be required to provide proof of either a booster shot or a fresh negative test.

Scholz and the governors also are expected to consider shortening required quarantine or self-isolation periods that are currently as long as 14 days, something that many other countries already have done.

The COVID-19 situation in Germany has been foggy for the past two weeks because of very patchy testing and slow reporting over the holiday period. Official figures, which authorities have acknowledged don’t yet show the full picture, have shown a steady increase in the infection rate over the past week.

On Friday, the national disease control centre, the Robert Koch Institute, reported an official rate of 303.4 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days. Over the past 24 hours, 56,335 new cases were reported.

6:02 a.m.: British troops were deploying Friday to hospitals in London that are struggling to cope with “exceptional” staff shortages amid the surge in COVID-19 cases fuelled by the omicron variant.

The Ministry of Defense said that it was sending some 40 military medics and 160 general duty staff to plug staffing gaps caused by National Health Service personnel who are either ill or self-isolating amid the spike in coronavirus cases in the capital.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said earlier this week he hoped the country can “ride out” the pandemic without further restrictions, even as he warned that the country faces difficult days ahead caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant.

The military deployment underscores the impact on Britain’s health service of the pandemic that infected nearly 180,000 people on Thursday alone in the country, forcing many workers to stay home.

6:02 a.m.: China’s lockdowns of big cities to fight coronavirus outbreaks are prompting concern about more disruptions to global industries after two makers of processor chips said their factories were affected.

That has added to unease about the omicron variant’s global economic impact. Analysts warn Vietnam, Thailand and other countries important to manufacturing chains might impose anti-disease measures that would delay deliveries.

“Lockdowns in China are already causing disruptions,” economists at Nomura said in a report Friday.

The Chinese economy already was cooling under pressure from unrelated official efforts to force real estate developers and other companies to reduce surging debt that fuelled China’s boom over the past two decades.

The biggest city in China’s latest lockdowns is Xi’an, a metropolis of 13 million people in the west. It is less significant as a manufacturer than Wuhan, the central city that shut down in 2020 after the first coronavirus cases were spotted there. But Xi’an has factories that make processor chips for smartphones, auto parts and other goods for global and Chinese brands.

6:02 a.m.: Statistics Canada will release its latest jobs report this morning.

The labour force survey for December is expected to provide a picture of how the economy was faring just before COVID-19 infections began spiking due to the Omicron variant.

The Canadian economy added 153,700 jobs in November, dropping the unemployment rate to six per cent.

Economists at CIBC expect the December jobs report to show a gain of 15,000 jobs and an unemployment rate of 6.1 per cent to close out the year.

However, the rise in COVID-19 cases and the associated public health restrictions are expected to take their toll on the economy for January.

The highly transmissible Omicron variant has fuelled record breaking COVID-19 case numbers and prompted the return of more restrictive rules across the country.

6 a.m.: Farm groups say they’re fearful the highly contagious Omicron variant could severely stress Canadian food production.

The Canadian Federation of Agriculture says the industry had a chronic labour shortage before the arrival of COVID-19.

Production at dairy farms, greenhouses, and mushroom farms could be affected if large numbers of employees need to stay home sick.

In 2020, outbreaks of COVID-19 at meat packing plants in Alberta sickened hundreds of workers and resulted in temporary plant shutdowns that left Western Canada’s beef slaughter capacity at about 25 per cent of normal.

Canadian Cattlemen’s Association president Bob Lowe says there have been no interruptions yet at meat plants this time around, but the industry is watching with fingers crossed.

6 a.m.: A pediatrician who has researched COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among parents in Canada, the United States and Israel is urging people concerned about getting their children vaccinated to talk to a health-care provider as the Omicron variant pushes cases to all-time highs.

Dr. Ran Goldman, a professor in the department of pediatrics at the University of British Columbia, said the current national vaccination rate among children aged five to 11 is too low, so parents with questions about the safety of the vaccine should get them answered through a personal connection with a pediatrician, family doctor, nurse or pharmacist.

“If those health-care providers listen first and understand what is the basis for the hesitancy, and exactly what questions parents have, they can then address this with their knowledge and expertise. This is the key and the magic, the green card, to getting parents to understand and accept vaccines,” said Goldman, who practises in Vancouver.

Goldman said past campaigns involving pediatric vaccines have shown that conversations with health-care providers are meaningful and have helped to change hesitant parents’ minds.

Data from Health Canada shows 39 per cent of kids between the ages of five and 11 have received a first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which the agency approved for that age group last November.

“It’s not enough,” Goldman said. “I know we are failing our children in terms of the rate of vaccination. It’s not only for the children that receive them, it’s protecting all in the environment around them, including their parents, their grandparents, sick or healthy, who need to go to work.”

British Columbia matches the national vaccination rate of 39 per cent, as does New Brunswick, while the lowest rates are in Alberta and Yukon, at 37 per cent, according to government data in those jurisdictions.

In Ontario, nearly 45 per cent of children up to age 11 have received their first dose while the highest vaccination rate, at 67 per cent, is in Newfoundland and Labrador.

6 a.m.: The pressure on Ontario’s hospitals is expected to worsen in the coming weeks as more staff are forced off the job due to COVID-19 and admissions due to the virus climb, the head of the province’s hospital association said, calling it a dire situation.

Beds are filling up rapidly, with 2,279 COVID-19 patients in hospital as of Thursday, compared to 440 two weeks earlier.

And though the 300 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units pales in comparison to the peak during the third wave of the pandemic, when 900 people with the virus were in ICU, that doesn’t mean health-care workers are breathing any easier, said Anthony Dale, president of the Ontario Hospital Association.

“We still have very, very sick people. We still have a very large number of people being admitted to intensive care,” Dale said. “I don’t know where the ceiling will be.”

As of Dec. 31, when 1,144 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, Ontario Health said overall acute bed capacity – which includes ICU beds – was 20,000, and 18,000 were occupied, including just over 2,000 in intensive care.

With COVID-19 case counts continuing to mount – rising so quickly that charted on a graph, it looks like a vertical line, Dale said – it stands to reason that hospitalization rates will do the same.

The situation inside hospitals is compounded by the rising number of doctors, nurses and other staff who have to isolate because they’ve contracted the virus or been exposed to it.

Dale said his organization doesn’t keep track of the number of staff off from work, but numerous hospitals are reporting massive absences due to COVID-19 diagnoses and some have started making tough decisions to accommodate.

Niagara Health, for instance, paused its staff vaccination requirement “given the intensity of the fifth wave and the urgent need to focus on our response.”

6 a.m.: With COVID-19’s latest wave showing few signs of abating concerns are deepening as more and more workers in vital sectors are sidelined by the pandemic.

In Ontario where the number of COVID patients in hospital has ballooned by a factor of five in just two weeks to 2,279, numerous hospitals are reporting massive staff absences due to COVID-19 diagnoses.

Outbreaks in the province’s long-term care homes have lead to staff absences of 20 to 30 per cent in some areas as COVID’s highly infectious Omicron variant drives up case counts. Anthony Dale, president of the Ontario Hospital Association, is calling it a dire situation.

In Quebec the government says about 20,000 health-care workers are off the job after testing positive or being exposed to the virus. And four federal prisons in the province say they are now “very close” to experiencing staff shortages for the same reason.

Hospitals in New Brunswick say they too are struggling with staffing issues due to coronavirus infections.

In addition to the health-care sector, police forces in Edmonton, Calgary and Winnipeg are facing similar staffing problems, as is Winnipeg Transit and the fire department in Prince Rupert in northwestern British Columbia.