Ontario reports 2,479 people hospitalized testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday

Ontario is reporting 2,479 in hospital overall testing positive for COVID-19, and 338 people in ICU according to its latest report released Friday morning.

The numbers represent a six per cent increase in the ICU COVID-19 count and a eight per cent increase in hospitalizations overall; 85.5 per cent of the province’s 2,343 adult ICU beds remain available for new patients.

Provincial numbers for overall hospitalizations should be used with caution as a factor in determining the severity of COVID-19 cases because they include people who have tested positive but are not hospitalized as a direct result of the virus. In some cases, individual hospitals have said nearly 50 per cent of people testing positive weren’t admitted due to COVID.

Given new provincial regulations around testing that took effect Dec. 31, 2021, case counts – reported at 11,899 on Friday, down 11 per cent from the previous day – are also not considered an accurate assessment of how widespread COVID-19 is right now. 42 new deaths were reported in the latest numbers, most due to a data catchup.