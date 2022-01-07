Erin O’Toole’s vaccination strategy puts politics ahead of Canadians’ health, Liberals charge

“Almost two years into this pandemic, it’s hard to believe that Mr. O’Toole still doesn’t get it. Vaccines work and vaccines are the best way out of this pandemic.”

But while O’Toole has said the unvaccinated ought to have options, he also says that doesn’t mean efforts to get them vaccinated should stop.

Making that happen, he said Thursday, means turning down the political heat on those who are still not getting their shots, not engaging in divisive politics.

Earlier this week, O’Toole received a booster shot. His office confirmed that he felt unwell afterwards, and used a rapid test to ensure he was not infected before addressing the media on Thursday.

The issue of vaccination mandates and lockdowns has been a difficult one for O’Toole to manage with his MPs. Many of them disagree with the requirement for people to show proof of vaccination to go to restaurants or stores or even to work in the Parliament buildings.

During last summer’s election campaign, the Conservatives were officially opposed to vaccination mandates for federally regulated workplaces and travellers. However, when a vaccination mandate went into effect on Parliament Hill, O’Toole said his caucus would follow it.

Some Conservative MPs considered that a flip-flop, one of several policy switches he’s been accused of making since becoming leader in August 2020.

Those switches are among the reasons cited by some for the need for an earlier review of O’Toole’s leadership after 2021’s election defeat.

A petition aimed at forcing the party to hold a leadership review sooner than the one tentatively scheduled in 2023 has invalidated by the party’s national council, but is still amassing signatures.

On Wednesday, he took part in a Facebook Live event following online criticism of his performance as leader.

“I know it’s a stressful time,” he said. “But you’re never isolated. You’re never alone. Canada’s best years are ahead of us and, as frustrated as I am, I know that we’re going to push for better in opposition and we’re going to do better in government.”

Stephanie Levitz is an Ottawa-based reporter covering federal politics for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @StephanieLevitz