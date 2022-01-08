Prairie ticket holder wins Lotto Max jackpot

News 03:11 AM The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Friday's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot was won by a ticket holder in the Prairies.

There were also two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs but neither was won.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Jan. 11 will be an estimated $12 million.

By The Canadian Press

