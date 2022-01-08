Victims of PS752 honoured on 2nd anniversary

TORONTO — Families are commemorating the loss of loved ones who died after Iranian forces downed a passenger jet two years ago today.

A Ukrainian International Airlines flight was shot down by Iranian forces on Jan. 8, 2020.

Nearly 140 of the 176 people killed in the crash had ties to Canada.

Titled "the open wound in the sky," the partly virtual ceremony includes speeches by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor John Tory.