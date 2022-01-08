Shawn Micallef: Doug Ford isn’t the first premier to drop the ball on making schools safe. Omicron highlights a decades-old problem

His 1898 school building saw a 1959 addition added to the north, Prospect Street side. In a sleek, mid-century modern style it was designed by Peter Pennington, then the lead designer for the Toronto Board of Education. Pennington was involved in a number of designs during this burgeoning era, when the school board had in-house architects and there was a real determined effort to build well and beautifully for the future.

Some of his schools include the City Adult Learning Centre on The Danforth overlooking the Don Valley, the sharp and cool École Élémentaire Pierre-Elliott-Trudeau on Grace Street and Lord Lansdowne school on Spadina Crescent with its whimsical crown. Sadly, Pennington’s fine Davisville Junior Public School was allowed, like many, to deteriorate and wasn’t renovated to contemporary standards. It was razed a few years ago, replaced by a school of inferior design quality.

Recently, architecture critic Alex Bozikovic mounted an online exhibition called “New School,” looking at modern architecture and public education in Toronto from 1943-1975 and exploring the roughly 300 school buildings in the city constructed throughout this era. “A tradition of quality” was a theme, but the exhibition ends on a pessimistic note, with the demolition of the Davisville school and the Toronto District School Board’s $3.7-billion repair backlog.

There are parallels here to the slow throttling of health care, public housing and other kinds of infrastructure, stories of great civic expansion being slowly squeezed and chipped away over time by successive governments. All buildings age and need repairs and renovations to keep up with current standards of accessibility and safety. Ventilation upgrades, especially with climate change (pandemic notwithstanding) are a critical part of this.

Yet so many schools were allowed to deteriorate and when big investments are made it is often to build new schools when old ones could have been upgraded. That’s a better value for taxes, and better for sustainability, avoiding waste. But building new is a political prize and renovations aren’t. Not maintaining buildings gives the impression they’re disposable.

That’s something to remember this year during the provincial and municipal elections. Of the latter, don’t forget the school board trustees who will want your vote, the most overlooked part of municipal voting. Ask them — ask all of them — about COVID-19 safety, about ventilation and class size, but ask if they’ll be champions of our still-excellent stock of older schools and the repair backlog to bring them up to current standards.

It’s all related to these two futile weeks we have to fix things. A week is already gone, but it’s already been several decades of wasted time.

