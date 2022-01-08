Ontario is reporting 385 people in ICU, an increase of 47

Ontario is reporting 385 people in intensive care units due to COVID-19 and 2,594 in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the latest update released Saturday morning.

That’s an increase from Friday when 2,472 people were hospitalized and 338 were in intensive care units. More than 80 per cent of the province’s 2,343 adult ICU beds remain available for new patients.

Provincial numbers for overall hospitalizations should be used with caution as a factor in determining the severity of COVID-19 cases because they include people who have tested positive but are not hospitalized as a direct result of the virus. In some cases, individual hospitals have said nearly 50 per cent of people testing positive weren’t admitted due to COVID.

Given new provincial regulations around testing that took effect Dec. 31, 2021, case counts — reported at 13,362 on Saturday, up from 11, 899 the previous day — are also not considered an accurate assessment of how widespread COVID-19 may be. There were 31 new deaths caused by COVID.