No winning ticket for Saturday's Lotto 649 jackpot

News 01:48 AM The Canadian Press

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $32 million jackpot in Saturday's Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a lottery player in the Prairies.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Jan. 12 will be an estimated $36 million.

By The Canadian Press

