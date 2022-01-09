Five things to watch for in Canadian business

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Bank conference

Leaders of Canada’s major banks are scheduled to speak at the virtual RBC Capital Markets Canadian Bank CEO Conference on Monday. Banks have come under increasing pressure to commit to net-zero carbon emissions targets as activists increasingly focus their efforts on the financing behind fossil fuel production.

Tilray earnings

Tilray Inc. Q2 results and call on Monday. The cannabis company announced in December that it signed a deal to buy Breckenridge Distillery, a Colorado-based producer of whiskey and other spirits, with the aim of developing non-alcoholic distilled spirits that are infused with cannabis.

Shaw results

Shaw Communications is expected to release its first-quarter results on Wednesday. CRTC hearings that focused on the broadcasting implications of Rogers Communications’ $26-billion plan to acquire Shaw wrapped up in November, but issues such as mobile wireless services and internet providers are set to be reviewed by the Competition Bureau and by the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

Aritzia update

Aritzia Inc. is set to release its third quarter fiscal 2022 financial results on Wednesday. The Vancouver-based clothing retailer beat expectations in October when it reported soaring second-quarter profits on a 75 per cent increase in revenues.

Cogeco earnings