'DO NOT CONSUME': Massive recall of salads sold at Loblaws, No Frills, Metro, Food Basics, Real Canadian Superstore, Shoppers Drug Mart and other stores over Listeria fears triggers Health Canada warning

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has announced a major recall of salad products sold nationally due to possible Listeria contamination, and it's impacting several popular, big-name stores.
Dole Canada Company is recalling certain Dole and President's Choice brand salad products from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
The recalled products have been sold nationally, the CFIA said in its warning to shoppers.
Select Real Canadian Superstore, Fortinos, Loblaw, Valu-Mart, Your Independent Grocer, Zehrs, No Frills, Wholesale Club, and Shoppers Drug Mart stores have been affected by the PC salad recall, according to Loblaw Companies Ltd.
"We have since removed all products recalled from our shelves," the company said in a statement.
Metro spokesperson Stephanie Bonk said all Metro and Food Basics stores have recalled these products.
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor, the CFIA said.
"Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home," the Agency added. "Do not consume the recalled products. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased."
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick, Health Canada warns.
Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.
Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk, the CFIA said.
"Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die," the CFIA said.
This recall was triggered by the company and there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated "food recall warnings," the CFIA said, adding it's verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
