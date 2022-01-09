'DO NOT CONSUME': Massive recall of salads sold at Loblaws, No Frills, Metro, Food Basics, Real Canadian Superstore, Shoppers Drug Mart and other stores over Listeria fears triggers Health Canada warning

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has announced a major recall of salad products sold nationally due to possible Listeria contamination, and it's impacting several popular, big-name stores.

Dole Canada Company is recalling certain Dole and President's Choice brand salad products from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The recalled products have been sold nationally, the CFIA said in its warning to shoppers.

Select Real Canadian Superstore, Fortinos, Loblaw, Valu-Mart, Your Independent Grocer, Zehrs, No Frills, Wholesale Club, and Shoppers Drug Mart stores have been affected by the PC salad recall, according to Loblaw Companies Ltd.