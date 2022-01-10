Education Minister Adriana LaGrange has promised thousands of test kits will be delivered to students and parents over the next few days. However, Edmonton Public Schools and the Alberta Teachers’ Association have said there are still kids who won’t get them until days after they return to classes, which could further exacerbate the lightning spread of Omicron cases.

5:47 a.m.: While some parents are relieved that students in Grades K-12 are returning to classes after an extended holiday break, many say they are concerned and frustrated about unclear instructions from the Alberta government on how it plans to contain a surge in COVID-19 infections in classrooms caused by the Omicron variant.

The province had analmost 40 per cent positivity rate last week. Education Minister Adriana LaGrange has promised thousands of test kits will be delivered to students and parents over the next few days, but has left it up to schools to report and track infections.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health, has said a return to in-person learning is critical and necessary for students’ mental wellness.

“We know the COVID infection has a low — but not zero — risk for children. We also know in-person learning is critically important for many kids’ educational and social development and provides a sense of stability and normalcy in these challenging times,” she said last week.

Schools have received their masks and test kits, but Edmonton Public Schools and the Alberta Teachers’ Association have said there are still kids who won’t get them until days after they return to classes, which could exacerbate the spread of the already highly contagious variant.

5:46 a.m.: Some southern Ontario commuters will find themselves with fewer options today as transit agency Metrolinx cuts back on service due to COVID-19.

The Crown corporation that operates GO Transit says staffing levels are 20 to 30 per cent lower on average due to the rapid spread of COVID’s Omicron variant.

It says absenteeism is expected to increase as more people are exposed to Omicron, so the agency is acting now in an effort to “protect critical transit services.”

Metrolinx says it’s decreasing service by about 15 per cent across the network.

The agency adds that it’s hoping to maintain “hourly service or better” wherever possible.

It also says it expects ridership to remain low, as many people are working and attending school remotely.

5:45 a.m.: Healthcare and front-line workers along with people above age 60 with health problems lined up Monday at vaccination centres across India to receive a third dose as infections linked to the omicron variant surge.

The doses, which India is calling a “precautionary” shot instead of a booster, were given as new confirmed coronavirus infections rocketed to over 179,000 on Monday, nearly an eightfold increase in a week. Hospitalizations, while still relatively low, are also beginning to rise in large, crowded cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.

Dr. Ravindra Kumar Dewan, who heads the National Institute of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases in New Delhi, queued up for his shot. He said boosters are a “significant step” because there are still many unknowns about the omicron variant.

“Yesterday, the mortality ... has increased in Delhi. So, whether our health care system will get overwhelmed or not is yet to be seen,” he said.

India is better prepared now than it was last year when the Delta variant overwhelmed hospitals. When cases spiked in March last year, not even 1% of its population of nearly 1.4 billion was fully vaccinated. India’s creaky medical infrastructure meant millions likely died.

5:44 a.m.: The numbers are small, but the major port of Tianjin may be facing China’s first local outbreak of omicron of any size, less than a month before the Winter Olympics open in nearby Beijing.

State broadcaster CCTV said the government has divided Tianjin and its 14 million residents into three levels of restrictions, starting with lockdown areas where people are not allowed to leave their homes at all. In control areas, each household is allowed to have one family member leave to buy groceries every other day, while in prevention areas, people must remain inside their immediate neighbourhoods.

Buses and trains from Tianjin to Beijing have been suspended and people are being told not to leave the city unless they have pressing business.

The city began mass testing of all its residents on Sunday after a cluster of 20 children and adults tested positive for COVID-19, including at least two with the omicron variant. Another 20 people tested positive on Sunday, bringing the total to 40. Officials said earlier that the virus has been circulating so the number of cases could rise.

Monday 5:42 a.m.: Heading into a critical midterm election year, the top political concerns of Americans are shifting in ways that suggest Democrats face considerable challenges to maintaining their control of Congress.

A poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that management of the pandemic, once an issue that strongly favoured President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats, is beginning to recede in the minds of Americans. COVID-19 is increasingly overshadowed by concerns about the economy and personal finances — particularly inflation — which are topics that could lift Republicans.

Just 37% of Americans name the virus as one of their top five priorities for the government to work on in 2022, compared with 53% who said it was a leading priority at the same time a year ago. The economy outpaced the pandemic in the open-ended question, with 68% of respondents mentioning it in some way as a top 2022 concern. A similar percentage said the same last year, but mentions of inflation are much higher now: 14% this year, compared with less than 1% last year.

