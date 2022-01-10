Linamar founder Frank Hasenfratz dead at 86

GUELPH, Ont. — Frank Hasenfratz, the founder and executive chairman of auto parts maker Linamar Corp., has died. He was 86.

In a statement, the company says Hasenfratz, who had cancer, died Saturday surrounded by his family.

Hasenfratz was born in Hungary in 1935 and immigrated to Canada in 1957.

He started Linamar in the basement of his family home near Guelph, Ont., in 1966.