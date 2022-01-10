TORONTO — The head of Canada's banking regulator says he's looking to increase how much capital banks need to hold to protect against climate change risks.
Peter Routledge, who leads the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, says that while it wouldn't likely happen this year, it's important banks build up capital buffers this decade to guard against potentially increasing volatility.
Speaking at RBC's Canadian bank CEO conference, Routledge said it's important to increase resilience to both the physicals risks of climate change, and the transition risks as the global economy shifts towards net zero emissions.
He says that while the world may start moving away from emissions this decade in a more measured approach, action could be delayed until next decade to create a more rushed and volatile transition.
Routledge says the regulator will also begin a dialogue with financial institutions as it looks to produce climate risk management guidelines later this year.
RBC chief executive Dave McKay said it was essential that any financial policies on climate change risk consider Canada's global competitiveness.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2022.
Companies in this story: (TSX:RY)
By The Canadian Press
RBC chief executive Dave McKay said it was still early days in the transition, without clear plans to get towards net-zero economies.
“This is a journey. We’re just learning how to measure climate and greenhouse gas emissions in our portfolio. We’re just learning and trying to understand inherent risks and volatility. This is an evolution."
He said that while there is still much unknown about the energy transition, what is clear is that Canada will require a lot of capital to make the shift so the government should be cautious about its policies.
“I do want to stress that maintaining competitive policies, competitive capital structures, competitive tax structure in this country is essential to maintaining a prosperous Canada and a competitive Canada into the future.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2022.
Companies in this story: (TSX:RY)
By Ian Bickis, The Canadian Press
