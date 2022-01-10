‘Today’ show co-host Savannah Guthrie tests positive for COVID-19

NEW YORK—Savannah Guthrie filmed the “Today” show remotely Monday after a positive COVID-19 test.

“We’re trading places,” Guthrie, 50, said to co-host Hoda Kotb. “I’m working from home. You’re back in the studio. You have a negative test for COVID. I just tested positive for COVID, so here we go.”

Guthrie’s breakthrough case comes after Kotb’s similar breakthrough case.

“I know that your negative test will come quickly but here’s to happy healing,” Kotb, who tested positive on Thursday, but tested negative twice since then, replied.

Guthrie retweeted a video of her exchange with Kotb and declared she was “feeling fine” and would return to the studio soon.

On the air, Guthrie said her symptoms were mild (”Little sniffles, not much more than that”).

Guthrie is fully vaccinated, and boosted. She received her first vaccine dose for a segment on “Today” in 2021.