Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,072.32, down 12.13 points.)

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 13 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $33.71 on 10 million shares.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Financials. Down 41 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $99.73 on 8.8 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 35 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to $51.63 on 7.9 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Up 14 cents, or 1.8 per cent, to $7.84 on 6.9 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Up 11 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $25.63 on 6.9 million shares.

Tilray Inc. (TSX:TLRY). Health care. Up $1.10, or 13.5 per cent, to $9.23 on 5.7 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Tilray Inc. — The scores of new entrants to the cannabis market combined with plunging prices have resulted in an "unsustainable" situation, Tilray Inc. executives say, but one they feel their company can weather. Blair MacNeil, president of the cannabis company's Canadian business, said Monday that 157 new pot brands were launched in the country in the last year and pricing across the market has dropped by 22.6 per cent, while Tilray has only shaved 1.7 per cent off prices. The country's cannabis producers have a glut of product they are anxious to move as Canada grapples with renewed pandemic restrictions and the continued resiliency of the illicit pot market. Cannabis companies, which have endured lengthy retail lockdown measures and are already limited in how they market their products, have spent much of the health crisis slashing prices and looking at their offerings with a critical eye. Tilray reported Monday a net income of almost US$6 million in its latest quarter, compared with a net loss of roughly US$89 million in the same quarter last year. It also said its revenue climbed by about 20 per cent to reach US$155 million, up from US$129 million during the same period last year.