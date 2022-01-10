Susan Delacourt: Booze and cannabis may be our best weapons in the battle against vaccine hesitancy

Before anyone gets too focused on what politicians should or shouldn’t be saying to increase vaccination rates, we might remember that their influence on the persuasion front is extremely limited. Even among the general public, very few people would leap out of their chairs to make a vaccination appointment because a politician said to do so. Among the vaccine hesitant, political lectures count for less than nothing: distrust of government goes hand in hand with distrust of what’s in the needle, as any glance at social media would tell you.

Not all the hesitancy revolves around hostility to authority or science, though. Trudeau did aim some of his arguments last week at people who may worry at the reaction they would get if they’re only showing up now for their first shot. No one’s going to shame you, the prime minister said.

“I can tell you that that front-line health worker who’s giving you your first dose of the vaccine, even now in January 2022, will be immensely pleased to be able to give you that first dose of vaccine even today, because they’d much rather be giving you an injection of vaccine than incubating you in an ICU,” the prime minister said.

The fact that Trudeau zeroed in on this potential obstacle to getting vaccinated — fear of shame, being outed as a procrastinator — told me that there has to be some research here on what’s going on within that 15 per cent of the population that hasn’t yet had a first shot.

Quebec’s experiment, from early reports, found its mark among this group. Health Minister Christian Dubé reported on Friday that appointments for first doses had increased from 1,500 per day to more than 6,000 — even before the mandatory vaccination requirement kicked in for alcohol and cannabis stores.

People will debate whether this measure is a carrot or a stick. What’s more intriguing, at least to me, is whether Quebec and other governments are using what they have learned from other government-citizen transactions — taxation for instance — to close the deal on getting the population vaccinated. For now, sin taxes have been turned into a pandemic virtue: that’s as good a reason as any for shots all around.

Susan Delacourt is an Ottawa-based columnist covering national politics for the Star. Reach her via email: sdelacourt@thestar.ca or follow her on Twitter: @susandelacourt