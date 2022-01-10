Rogers appoints Staffieri permanent CEO

TORONTO — Rogers Communications Inc. has appointed Tony Staffieri permanent president and chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Staffieri had been interim CEO since Nov. 16, when Rogers says its board of directors began an executive search.

Chairman Edward Rogers says the appointment puts the company in a strong position as it prepares for the closing and integration of Shaw Communications Inc. in the first half of 2022.

Staffieri, a former chief financial officer, replaces Joe Natale, who left the company in November amid a family squabble between Rogers and his mother and two sisters, who are also board members.