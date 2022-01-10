We need more health-care funding, premiers tell Justin Trudeau

OTTAWA—The last time Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with his provincial and territorial counterparts, they discussed the “potential” for the Omicron strain of COVID-19 to lead to a rapid resurgence of cases which “could” put a strain on Canada’s health-care system.

On Monday they met again to confront the fact that their mid-December concern is now reality — and they’ve got to figure out a way through it.

The inaugural first ministers meeting of 2022 came as provincial testing capacity is overwhelmed, hospital beds are filling up, vaccines sit waiting for arms and public health restrictions threaten the economy once again.

The dire forecast saw Trudeau stress the need for all premiers to get on board to promote vaccine uptake and also federal benefits to help the economy, two federal sources with knowledge of the call told the Star.

For their part, the premiers pressed Trudeau to speed up access and delivery of rapid tests, act more swiftly to procure COVID-19 therapeutics and also more broadly, increase health-care spending to help provinces expand their capacity to deal with the ongoing crisis.

The provinces also reiterated their request for the Liberals to increase the current Canada Health Transfer payment to 35 per cent from 22 per cent of total health care spending.

“This persistent gap represents billions of dollars in lost funding that Ontario could use to accelerate progress in delivering better care to our citizens,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s press secretary, Alexandra Adamo, said in a statement.

Provinces have also continued to ask Ottawa for direct support in the form of military or Canadian Red Cross personnel who have helped throughout the pandemic with among other things assisting in long-term care homes and running isolation units for agricultural labour.

Now there are calls for help providing health care, running vaccine clinics and assisting remote communities like Ontario’s Bearskin Lake, where more than half the population has COVID-19.

But Andrew Furey, the premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, told CTV’s Power Play that premiers were reminded Monday of the “finite” number of military or Red Cross doctors or nurses and that requests for their help would have to be managed by Ottawa, especially if they continue to grow.