CDC in U.S. raises Canada’s COVID-19 travel advisory to highest level

The rampant spread of the Omicron variant has stoked alarm across the border, where the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a fresh Level 4 “avoid travel” advisory for Canada, citing a “very high” level of COVID-19 in the country and urging anyone who must go to be fully vaccinated.

That quickly prompted the State Department to revise its travel advisory, which had been at Level 3, “reconsider travel,” to upgrade its advice to Level 4: “Do not travel to Canada due to COVID-19.”

In mid-December, the Canadian government issued its own advisory, warning residents against all non-essential international travel due to Omicron.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was set to speak with provincial and territorial leaders on Monday afternoon to discuss the mounting health crisis posed by the variant.