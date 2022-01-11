What COVID looks like in Ontario hospital wards right now

“I think it would be incorrect for people to believe that Omicron is only causing mild illness,” said Dr. Damon Scales, chief of critical care at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. “For most, it is just like a cold or the flu. But we are still seeing people who are on ventilators from COVID.

“We are anticipating that the biggest stream of patients is still to come in the weeks ahead, reflecting the large case numbers we saw in the New Year period.”

On Dec. 29, the province directed hospitals to collect data on COVID patients to distinguish between those admitted because they are ill with the virus and those who test positive when admitted for other reasons.

In an email to the Star, a spokesperson said the Ministry of Health asked hospitals to update their daily reporting “to be transparent and provide the public with as much context as we can,” and added that “changes in public reporting will be made in the coming days.”

But hospital leaders told the Star that while tracking such data may help the province with health system planning, it doesn’t necessarily impact day-to-day operations, which are under extreme pressure from the rise in COVID patients combined with severe staffing shortages.

“From a nursing perspective, it doesn’t really make a lot of difference because these are patients who are sick and who are infectious,” said Mary-Agnes Wilson, chief nursing officer at Mackenzie Health, which includes Richmond Hill Hospital and the Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital.

“The nurse needs the right PPE, the patient needs to be put in a private room, all of those things that we do to care for patients who have an infectious illness.”

Patients who test positive for COVID while receiving care for another injury or illness may not have the same length of stay as a patient severely ill with the virus, said Agnes, Mackenzie Health’s executive vice-president and chief operating officer. “But they may have other issues and they still require resources.”

Mackenzie Health started to experience a rise in the number of COVID patients during the first week of January. On Jan. 7, it had 104 confirmed and 71 suspected COVID patients.

Some had COVID pneumonia and needed oxygen support and may eventually require mechanical ventilation, Wilson said, noting a majority of these patients are unvaccinated.

Others are medically fragile, for whom the virus “tends to be their tipping point to needing hospitalization,” she said. The patients who test positive during their course of care for other illness and injuries, including strokes or a broken hip after a fall, tend to be asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms, she said.

“We’re starting to tease that out and capture that data.”

A Mackenzie Health spokesperson told the Star they are not ready to share the data but “at the moment we’re still seeing more patients coming to us because of COVID-19 as opposed to with COVID-19.”

At Sunnybrook, the picture is different. A spokesperson for the hospital said that of the 91 COVID-positive patients in hospital Jan. 7, there were 21 who had a primary diagnosis of COVID, nine of whom were in the ICU.

Scales said there is a slow but steady increase in the number of COVID patients requiring intensive care. On Jan. 7, the ICU was caring for 14 COVID patients, about twice as many as the week before. By Monday, the ICU had 16 COVID patients.

“There are patients in that cohort who are vaccinated and who have comorbidities. But critical illness caused by COVID is still really being experienced by those who are unprotected and unvaccinated.”

Scales said a key difference in the Omicron wave is that many hospitals across the province are facing the dual pressures of critical staffing shortages and the rise in COVID cases, restricting the system’s ability to off-load patients from hard-hit hospitals as it did in the third wave.

“I don’t think that solution will work right now just because everybody’s suffering,” he said. “Every hospital is dealing with these human resource and workforce problems, so the amount of help we can offer each other is more limited.”

At Brampton Civic, a part of William Osler Health System, the COVID situation is changing rapidly. According to an Osler spokesperson, on Jan. 7 the hospital had 67 COVID-positive patients, 13 of whom tested positive after being admitted for other conditions. On Monday, the hospital was caring for 89 COVID-positive patients, seven of whom tested positive while being treated for other conditions.

Kapoor said the majority of COVID patients at Brampton Civic are being treated on the medical wards.

“The hope would be that given we’re not seeing as much COVID pneumonia, we may see less cases in the ICU. But it’s too early to say that for now.”

At Trillium Health Partners in Mississauga, COVID is also playing out differently than at other points in the pandemic, said infectious disease physician Dr. Gabriel Rebick. In prior waves, it was primarily unvaccinated patients with COVID pneumonia coming to hospital requiring breathing support after being ill at home for about a week.

While unvaccinated patients are still being admitted — though in smaller numbers than at other peaks — they seem to need hospitalization a little sooner after the onset of symptoms, he said, noting that observation has not yet been described in the literature.

As well, there are more COVID patients in this wave arriving with symptoms of severe viral illness, including high fevers, aches and pains and a poor appetite leading to dehydration, Rebick said.

“These patients are falling into two major categories: elderly people with multiple medical problems who don’t take much illness to tip them over to needing hospitalization, and immunocompromised patients who have been vaccinated but despite that are getting moderately ill, not severely ill, with the virus.”

According to a THP spokesperson, its hospitals on Monday were caring for 284 COVID-positive patients, 114 of whom are in hospital with a primary diagnosis of COVID.

Megan Ogilvie is a Toronto-based health reporter for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @megan_ogilvie