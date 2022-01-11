Demand growing for mental health benefits: Experts

She’s been seeing an increase in companies that offer greater benefits when it comes to mental health, including time off and access to therapy.

Her own company offers 16 hours of therapy per year through a virtual provider that doesn’t come out of the employees’ health spending account or regular benefits plan.

Townson’s recommendation to leaders is to ensure benefits adequately support counselling, medications and other mental health supports. She also advises leaders to openly discuss mental health in the workplace and lead by example.

For instance, this might look like someone in a leadership role taking a mental health day themselves if needed.

In regards to sick days, Townson said, “Workplaces should ensure that they have them in place, communicate how they work and be clear that they cover mental health as well.”

Julie McCarthy, a management professor at the Joseph L. Rotman School of Management in Toronto, said that the good news is leaders want to help more than ever, but some might be in reactive mode if they hadn’t put systems and policies in place for employee wellness before the pandemic hit.

To best provide mental health support, McCarthy advises employers to adopt a tailored, data driven approach, explaining that there is no one-size-fits-all strategy that works.

“The best companies that I’ve worked with over the years are the companies that are really good at monitoring their performance and their employees. And they do that within their own surveys and observational data. They really collect data on how their employees are doing and they adjust systems as needed,” she said.

Pawar also noted that employers could provide better mental health support if they spent more time listening to what their employees have to say and incorporating that feedback into their offerings.

“While it’s good to host a virtual yoga session,” she said, “it’s about knowing the target audience.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2022.

By Leah Golob, The Canadian Press