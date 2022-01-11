Quebec is looking at taxing residents who don’t get vaccinated.

Premier François Legault dropped that bombshell Tuesday during a news conference ostensibly arranged to address the resignation a day earlier of his top public health official, Dr. Horacio Arruda.

But after briefly thanking Arruda and naming his replacement, Dr. Luc Boileau, the premier turned his thoughts to the surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations in his province and the number of Quebecers who remain unvaccinated.

“I’m announcing that we are currently working on a health-care contribution that will be charged to all adults in Quebec who refuse to get vaccinated,” said Legault.

“All people who are not vaccinated for non-medical reasons will have to pay a contribution,” Legault said.

He likened the contribution to the drug insurance coverage in Quebec, where, if a person’s employer doesn’t cover drug insurance, the person pays a contribution when they pay their taxes.

Legault said he would be working with his finance minister to sort out the logistics of such a contribution but that it would be a “significant amount.”

“Fifty dollars or $100, for me, is not significant,” said Legault. “But we haven’t yet set the amount.”

Saying the vaccine is the key to fighting the virus, Legault castigated those in his province who remain unvaccinated 22 months into the pandemic, saying they put a significant burden on medical staff and a financial burden on the majority of Quebecers.

“It’s also a question of fairness for the 90 per cent of the population who have made some sacrifices. I think we owe them this kind of measure,” he said.