Today’s lesson: Why Ontario decided to reopen schools

Listen here or subscribe at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favourite podcasts, including YouTube, where Closed Captioning is available. Stay updated on episodes via our Twitter page. If you would like to support the journalism of the Toronto Star, you can subscribe at thestar.com/subscribingmatters.

Guest: Kris Rushowy, Queen’s Park Reporter at the Star

With the Omicron variant raging throughout the province, the government has decided to hold firm and reopen schools on Jan. 17. The decision has split many parents. Some are happy schools are going to reopen quickly, while others are concerned they may not be safe. The government says it is taking measures to ensure safety for kids, but outbreaks and staff shortages are likely with the Omicron variant’s increased transmissibility. Are open schools better than the homebound alternative? That’s the question every parent of school age children in the province is wrestling with.

Raju Mudhar is a co-host and producer on the Star’s podcast team. He is based in Toronto. Follow him on Twitter: @rajumudhar