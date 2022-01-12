No winning ticket for Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot

News 01:10 AM The Canadian Press

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for Tuesday's $12 million Lotto Max jackpot.

The grand prize for the next draw on Jan. 14 will grow to an estimated $17 million.

By The Canadian Press

No winning ticket for Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot

News 01:10 AM The Canadian Press

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for Tuesday's $12 million Lotto Max jackpot.

The grand prize for the next draw on Jan. 14 will grow to an estimated $17 million.

By The Canadian Press

No winning ticket for Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot

News 01:10 AM The Canadian Press

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for Tuesday's $12 million Lotto Max jackpot.

The grand prize for the next draw on Jan. 14 will grow to an estimated $17 million.

By The Canadian Press