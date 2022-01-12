Ottawa scrambling to get more COVID-19 rapid tests with return to school just days away

Similar promises were made to provide rapid tests to schoolchildren in Alberta ahead of their return to school this year, but late Tuesday the province said their shipments had been held up.

“Alberta Health has learned that the expected supply of at-home rapid test kits has been delayed from the federal government and manufacturers,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on social media.

“Alberta Health is working hard to obtain more supply as soon as possible.”

The federal government says it has placed orders for 426 million rapid tests.

“We are going to continue to get those to provinces and territories as quickly as we can,” Tassi said.

The hunt for rapid tests is an echo of the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic when masks, gowns, gloves and other infection-prevention equipment was in scarce supply.

Countries quickly moved to protect their stockpiles, and stories circulated about brokers showing up at factory doors in China to pay cash for goods already sold to other nations.

The situation was so chaotic that Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland once likened it to the “wild west.”

The federal Conservatives have argued in recent days that the Liberals have failed to learn from that experience, and the scramble for goods is among the reasons for a return to public health restrictions across Canada.

Later this week, the House of Commons health committee is set to decide whether to further investigate procurement and supply issues.

Stephanie Levitz is an Ottawa-based reporter covering federal politics for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @StephanieLevitz