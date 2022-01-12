Bob Hepburn: Why are Doug Ford and Erin O’Toole still coddling anti-vaxxers?

When I go to vote this June in the Ontario election I’ll be greatly tempted to write in François Legault’s name on my ballot.

Yes, I know the Quebec premier won’t be running in the June 2 provincial election. Still, his decision this week to impose a “significant” tax on unvaxxed Quebec residents has my vote.

That’s because Legault is taking bold steps to get tough with people who still refuse to get jabbed against COVID-19 — unlike Ontario Premier Doug Ford and federal Conservative leader Erin O’Toole, who both continue to coddle anti-vaxxers.

Enough with trying to play nice! It’s time to crack down on the unvaccinated!

Legault deserves to be cheered by all of us who are fed up with politicians who think they can still sweet-talk the anti-vaxxers into getting their shots.

His move this week to impose a financial hardship on the 10 per cent of the population that won’t get vaccinated is the sort of action the 90 per cent of adults who are fully vaccinated have been longing to see from our political leaders.

It’s especially true in Legault’s case, especially after his decision a week earlier to make vaccination mandatory for anyone entering provincial alcohol or cannabis stores, which resulted in an immediate increase in the daily average of first-shot appointments from 1,500 to 6,000.

Indeed, a poll conducted by Maru Public Opinion for the Toronto Sun found that 60 per cent of Canadians support the idea of a special health tax for the unvaccinated. Another poll released this week by Leger and the Association of Canadian Studies showed 64 per cent of respondents support vaccine passports for malls and retail stores, while 61 favour them for public transit users.

But in Ontario, Ford has kept the door open to eliminating vaccine passports as soon as possible, giving comfort to the strident anti-vaxxers who are simply waiting for the government to act. In Ottawa, O’Toole is talking about making “accommodations” for the unvaxxed, whatever that means. O’Toole couldn’t — or wouldn’t — say.

It’s long been popular for political leaders such as Ford and O’Toole to believe Canadians are timorous and docile.