Florida reports 71,742 new COVID cases as hospitalizations hit 4-month high

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.—Florida reported 71,742 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as hospital patients with COVID-19 increased to their highest level since Sept. 12, according to federal data.

On Tuesday, 11,386 patients in Florida hospitals had COVID-19, up 41.8% from the previous Tuesday, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The number includes patients admitted with the virus and those who tested positive while hospitalized.

The number of intensive care beds in Florida occupied by COVID-infected patients was 1,439 on Tuesday, a 60% increase from a week earlier.

Miami-Dade County still had the highest per capita rate of daily COVID-19 cases of any county in the U.S. on Tuesday — excluding counties with low populations — with a rolling seven-day average of 4,065 cases per 100,000 population. Broward County’s rate per 100,000 was 2,573 on Tuesday and Palm Beach County’s was 1,947. Overall, Florida ranks fifth-highest among states for average daily per capita cases.

The state’s seven-day moving average for daily cases increased to a record high of 65,660.

COVID-related death reports have remained low in Florida during the omicron surge, and the state has the fourth-lowest in the U.S. with a rolling seven-day average of 0.18 deaths a day per 100,000 population. Florida increased its death count by six on Tuesday, bringing the state’s seven-day average to 40, according to a Sun Sentinel analysis of CDC data.

As of Tuesday, at least 4,878,524 Floridians have been infected by COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and at least 62,819 have died in total.

The number of vaccine doses being administered in Florida has declined this week, falling on Tuesday to an average of 70,509 per day over the past seven days. About 63.9% of Floridians are fully vaccinated and 34.3% have received booster shots.