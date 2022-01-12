To rebuild credibility, the Ford government must deliver on plan to reopen schools

There was a good deal to applaud – yet some unsettling dissonance — in Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce’s outline about the province’s plan to reopen in-classroom education next Monday.

No one will complain about shipments of more HEPA air filters, more high-quality PPE for teachers and staff, more three-ply masks for students, and many more rapid antigen tests to schools around the province.

It’s a good idea, as Lecce announced on Wednesday, to boost vaccination rates among children aged five to 11 (it’s now just below 50 per cent with first doses) with in-school clinics. In fact, the COVID vaccine should be added to the list of vaccines already mandatory for kids to attend school.

Few would deny that online learning has placed children who have spent two years as housebound pandemic pupils under extraordinary stress. Rates of anxiety, depression and other mental health issues have skyrocketed.

Most would agree it’s vital for their physical and mental health, as well as their academic progress, to be back in class with peers and teachers.

Questions remain, however, about whether performance can meet promise, whether the Ford government can actually deliver on Lecce’s plan.

It’s hard to square the education minister’s claim that everything “humanly possible” will be done by the province at the same time the amount of information parents will receive about positive cases in their child’s classroom or school is cut.

Parents won’t be notified until the absenteeism rate in their child’s school reaches 30 per cent.

As a way of “empowering” parents to make decisions on whether to send their child to school, Lecce is staking a lot on the two rapid tests to be sent home with each student.

While the rate of increase in COVID-19 cases seems to be slowing, cases are still increasing. The number of COVID patients hospitalized rose on Wednesday to 3,448, while there were more than 500 cases in ICUs, with 265 of those on ventilators.