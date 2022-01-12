Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Shaw Communications Inc. (TSX:SJR.B). Down 14 cents to $37.92. Shaw Communications Inc. said Wednesday it earned $196 million in its latest quarter, as it continues to work toward the closure of a $26-billion deal that will see the Calgary-based cable and wireless company sold to Rogers Communications Inc. in the first half of this year. Shaw said Wednesday its net income increased $33 million compared to the first quarter of 2021. The profit amounted to 39 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Nov. 30, up from 31 cents per diluted share a year earlier. Revenue in what was the first quarter of Shaw's 2022 financial year totalled nearly $1.39 billion, up from $1.37 billion a year ago. Wireless service revenue grew 11.2 per cent due to continued subscriber growth, with Shaw adding approximately 55,600 new wireless customers in the first quarter. The company's wireline subscribers declined by approximately 78,100 in the quarter compared to a loss of approximately 100,900 in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. The current quarter was led by a modest gain in consumer internet customers, offset with declines in video, satellite and phone.

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX:TECK.B). Up $1.96 or 4.8 per cent to $42.72. Teck Resources Ltd. has received strike notice from the union representing workers at the company's Highland Valley Copper operations in British Columbia's southern Interior. A statement from Teck says the United Steelworkers Local 7619 issued strike notice Tuesday. The company says the 1,048 workers covered by the notice would be entitled to begin job action when 72-hour strike notice expires and 48 hours after the mediator reports to the Labour Relations Board. A round of mediated talks is scheduled for Friday and Teck says the earliest strike action could start is Sunday. United Steelworkers members at the Kamloops-area mine have been without a contract since Sept. 30, 2021. Highland Valley Copper is the largest open-pit copper and molybdenum mine in Canada and the company's website says annual production this year is expected to be between 135,000 and 165,000 tonnes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2022.

By The Canadian Press