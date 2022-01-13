What the rise and fall of Horacio Arruda tells us about Canada’s long, strange pandemic journey

Quebecers plastered his face on T-shirts, on loaves of bread. They sent him handcrafted gifts and cards. A Montreal art studio even created a small 3D printed statue of him.

But that was then. This is nearly two years later. This is the Omicron wave.

As the province staggers through a fifth wave of the pandemic — with soaring hospitalization rates and ICU cases prompting yet another curfew and another set of lockdowns, a great deal of public anger — including calls for resignation — has been directed his way.

In his resignation letter, Arruda alluded to the turning of the tide of public opinion.

“Recent comments about the credibility of our opinions and our scientific rigour are undoubtedly causing a certain erosion of public support,” he wrote in masterful understatement.

He became a lightning rod for public exasperation at the public health decisions made by the Legault government, at the changing messages on dealing with the virus, and ultimately for misdirected anger at the virus itself.

The rise and fall of Horacio Arruda gives us a glimpse into the character arc of his counterparts across the country.

Once lauded and feted as our guides through the coronavirus wilderness, some have also been castigated, not least as the public grows weary of yet another round of social restrictions and wary of another changing set of public health guidelines.

In Alberta, in early 2020, chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw found herself immortalized in song; “Dr. Deena” was called “a provincial treasure.”

When she wore a dress featuring the periodic table of elements during a COVID briefing in March, demand for the dress soared to the point it sold out.

But after Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s “best summer ever” backfired, causing cases and hospitalizations to skyrocket, Hinshaw found herself apologizing for the public’s “confusion, fear or anger” on her boss’s behalf while calls for her resignation rained down upon her.

In B.C., provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry was widely praised in early 2020 — even by international media — for her handling of the blossoming pandemic.

Vancouver transit quoted her “Be Kind Be Calm Be Safe” on their fare cards — a modern-day “Keep Calm and Carry On.” Shoe designer John Fluevog named a pair of shoes after her.

But in the months that followed there was relentless criticism over the changing messages, and there was social media harassment and death threats — along with Hinshaw — that made security at her home necessary.

In Ontario, former chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams faced a rocky ride from almost the beginning of the pandemic, as some critics chastised him for being unable to stand up to Premier Doug Ford, while others accused him of failing to fully understand the situation. Williams stepped down from the role in late May 2021.

Others, such as Nova Scotia’s Dr. Robert Strang, have weathered the coronavirus storm better, though that may be tied to the Atlantic province’s track record overall with the pandemic. Even there, as the Omicron wave generates record spikes in cases and hospitalizations, cracks are beginning to show in the veneer of Strang’s popularity.

But that, in essence is part of the gig of the chief medical officer of health.

Like Arruda’s Shakespearean namesake, they are in court without title, secondary figures there to add credibility to Hamlet’s actions no matter how incredible they may seem.

It’s an unwieldy position to start with, says Daniel Béland, director of the McGill Institute for the Study of Canada at McGill University. They offer advice that is not always heeded, based on information that changes according to what we’ve most recently learned.

“It’s a very, very difficult job,” says Béland of Arruda’s position. “As a director of public health, he’s the one providing scientific advice.

“But in the end, the policy decisions are made by the premier and the government.”

That’s part of the problem when civil servants step out of the shadows and into the spotlight, Béland says.

“Under most circumstances, civil servants are not that visible to the public,” says Béland. “They provide advice in the background.

“People who came out of obscurity, people who were not known, who you never see on television suddenly begin to appear there every day. And they have memes and GIFs on social media. They became celebrities.”

That makes them, over time, the face of the battle against the pandemic. And not coincidentally, the bearers of the brunt of the anger — righteous or otherwise — when the population gets fed up.

Medical officers of health also take a lot of flak for their changing their messaging over time, says Béland. But those messages are, in theory, based on the best science available at the time and, as researchers learn more about the coronavirus, those guidelines are bound to change to reflect new and improved knowledge.

“When you’re in a scientific perspective, you understand that when new data comes in — especially with a virus where the virus itself keeps changing — you have to change along with it in terms of the advice you’re giving,” says University of Toronto psychology professor Steve Joordens.

“But that becomes just a lever for those who don’t like you to say, ‘You said this then and now you’re saying this. You’re not to be trusted.

“That’s a tricky dynamic, to be in the public sphere doing what scientists do, which is change their position on things as the data comes in.”

A recent Leger poll indicates a slim majority of Canadians support the latest Omicron-fuelled round of restrictions and lockdowns. The pollsters suggest that though support for vaccinations is very high, there is a growing level of fatigue among Canadians and an increasing frustration with those who refuse to get vaccinated.

Initially in 2020, says Joordens, we were all on board. Then, he says, we all agreed that we needed to keep the public health system from collapsing.

“We were all completely and 100 per cent there,” he says. “But the vaccines have actually made things murkier.

“There’s this notion that, ‘If I’m triple-vaxxed now, why are there any restrictions? Why can’t I go to a restaurant?’”

It’s this audience, and a very vocal — largely unvaccinated — minority that the medical officers of health are now trying to reach.

It can be a largely thankless task.

“Their intentions are to be helpful, to try to do their best, to keep the system going. And when people start associating them with other intentions, then I think it really starts to be like, ‘Why am I doing this? Because I’m just being pummelled with all this negativity when I’m trying my best to be a positive force.’”

For many, looking at the roles of Arruda and his counterparts after two years of a pandemic is bound to be a myopic prospect at best.

But Joordens is among those who hope that when the pandemic has finally come and gone, with the clarity of hindsight, the efforts of those who stepped into the public spotlight during a crisis will not be forgotten.

Steve McKinley is a Halifax-based reporter for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @smckinley1