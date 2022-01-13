It’s OK to not be OK in a pandemic

Listen here or subscribe at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favourite podcasts, including YouTube, where Closed Captioning is available. Stay updated on episodes via our Twitter page. If you would like to support the journalism of the Toronto Star, you can subscribe at thestar.com/subscribingmatters.

Guest: Saunia Ahmad, clinical psychologist and director of the Toronto Psychology Clinic

The surge in depression and other mental health issues in the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic has been well-documented by health care professionals. It is OK to not be OK. Mental health experts say it is normal to be feeling increased levels of anxiety and stress as government restrictions, public health measures and the cost of COVID linger far longer than any of us expected. So, in the midst of the current unpredictability of our lives and the futility of any plans, is there a way to get through this, build up our coping mechanisms and try to practise self-care? Saunia Ahmad, a clinical health psychologist and director of the Toronto Psychology Clinic, joins “This Matters” to help upgrade our mental health tool box.

If you need help, or just someone to talk to: Resources are available online at crisisservicescanada.ca or you can connect to the national suicide prevention helpline at 1-833-456-4566, or Kids Help Phone at 1-800-668-6868.