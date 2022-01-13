Pot companies facing 'crossroads' sell facilities

TORONTO — Cannabis companies are selling off growing facilities, stores and warehouses as they try to better align their offerings with demand.

Industry observers say demand for cannabis is high, but there are so many assets available for sale right now because companies have misjudged what consumers want.

They say companies are looking to off-load properties as they cut products and pivot toward items more likely to fly off the shelves.

David Hyde, chief executive and co-founder of Hyde Advisory and Investments Inc., says the sell-off is happening because companies are at a "crossroads" as they come to terms with the profitability, viability and challenges of the industry.