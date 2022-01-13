Sure, there are issues. But in principle a ‘vax tax’ is justified

Those who choose not to be vaccinated already face additional “punitive” measures. They’re banned from flying on planes, eating in restaurants, and accessing some retail spaces. More significantly, the federal government, the City of Toronto, and many private companies have fired hundreds of people for failing to show they’ve been vaccinated.

Compared to losing your job, what’s a tax or fine? Which is more “punitive?” It’s not at all clear why imposing a special health tax is qualitatively more oppressive than firing people who won’t get their shots.

Nor would a mandatory “health contribution” violate the principle of universal health care. Under Legault’s proposal, unvaccinated people would not be denied health care, nor would they be shoved to the back of the line if they come down with COVID, as some people say should happen.

That’s important. It may be tempting to discriminate against those who refuse vaccines and then jam up hospital beds, but it would be wrong. Our system doesn’t refuse treatment to others who harm themselves by smoking, drinking or failing to take their prescription meds. That would violate the principle of universal access to health care, not to mention medical ethics.

(We do, however, effectively charge smokers and drinkers more through high consumption taxes; it’s not the same as a direct health tax, but it’s not entirely different either.)

Those who worry about a slippery slope that would lead to charging smokers, heavy drinkers or even overweight people more for their treatment should relax.

We’re dealing with a once-in-a-century pandemic emergency here, not trying to punish smokers or the obese. In any case, people with lung diseases and alcohol problems aren’t overwhelming the health care system and prolonging the pandemic at enormous cost, financial and social, to everyone else.

No, this is a special situation that calls for special measures. And, in principle at least, there’s nothing about a vax tax that goes beyond what’s reasonable under the circumstances.

The biggest concern, as we said above, is how it could be done fairly. If we could make sure a vax tax fell exclusively on conscious anti-vaxxers, who put their own interests ahead of everyone else, we wouldn’t worry.

But such a levy would also fall on people who deserve more understanding — those in disadvantaged communities who may distrust the health system, underpaid workers who haven’t made the time to get to a clinic, or that pregnant mother worried about her child.

For all those people, we have to keep reaching out and making sure everyone who will accept vaccines can get their shots and be reassured about their safety.

If those efforts are made, the “vax tax” may remain just an idea, not a reality. Perhaps the mere threat of a fine will incent a sizable share of unvaxxed Quebecers to finally step up and get their shots.

We hope so. But, in principle, governments should be prepared to go there if other measures don’t work.