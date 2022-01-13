Vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers stands, Ottawa says

OTTAWA—The federal government said late Thursday there’s been no change to a policy requiring unvaccinated cross-border truckers to quarantine upon arrival and submit to COVID-19 testing.

The new policy is set to go into effect on Jan. 15, but late Wednesday night, it appeared Canadian drivers were being given a break from the new rules.

Then in a statement Thursday, the government said the rules remain in place.

As of this weekend, Canadian drivers will need to comply with pre-entry, arrival and day eight testing, as well as quarantine requirements.

“Let us be clear: This has not changed. The information shared yesterday was provided in error,” the statement, sent from the transportation, health, and public safety ministers

“Our teams have been in touch with industry representatives to ensure they have the correct information.”

The statement points out that a Canadian driver who isn’t fully vaccinated can’t be denied entry to Canada outright.

But, as of Jan. 15, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated foreign national truck drivers, coming to Canada from the U.S. by land, will be directed back to the United States.

The trucking industry and business groups had been lobbying hard against the new rules, arguing that forcing unvaccinated drivers into quarantine or away from Canada altogether could weaken links in the supply chain.

The head of the Canadian Trucking Alliance has said about 10 per cent of the 120,000 Canadian truckers who traverse the border have not been fully vaccinated.