Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,292.96, down 102.04 points.)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Financials. Up 30 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $101.73 on 11.6 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 33 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $34.86 on 11.1 million shares.

The Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). Financials. Up 41 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $145.40 on 7.7 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up $1.20, or 1.9 per cent, to $62.91 on 6.2 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Down 42 cents, or five per cent, to $8.03 on 6.1 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Up six cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $25.85 on 5.7 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Down 65 cents or 5.8 per cent to $10.51. Cannabis companies are listing cultivation facilities, pot shops and warehouses for sale as the industry tries to streamline production and better align its capabilities with demand. Industry observers say there are so many cannabis assets available to buy right now because, while demand for pot is high, many companies have misjudged what consumers want and are cutting products and pivoting their businesses toward items more likely to fly off shelves. Conversations and ensuing urges to sell have ramped up over several years with companies as large as Canopy Growth Corp., Tilray Inc. and Aurora Cannabis Inc. letting go of assets. But even more listings have materialized in recent months as companies saw the path to profitability wasn't quick and easy to traverse, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some companies have experienced demand for particular products that is well below their expectations and been left with a glut of pot to sell. Others are struggling to stand out as the number of pot products for sale in the country swells, craft cannabis's share of the market grows and illicit sales remain mighty.