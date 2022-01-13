Should Canadians be insulted by a U.S. travel warning — or relieved?

Some more good news is there is plenty of proof — in the U.S. and abroad — that vaccinations, and particularly boosters, offer robust protection against the severe cases of COVID-19 that can lead to hospitalization or death.

But there’s some bad news with that: the northeastern cities where Omicron seems to have peaked are among the most highly vaccinated regions of the country. In other words, there might be reason to expect that the regions where Omicron is still spreading quickly are places where fewer people are vaccinated. And in the rural areas of many states where vaccination rates are low, there tend to be fewer hospitals and less ICU capacity.

This Omicron wave, in the U.S., could get a lot uglier yet.

Many U.S. commentators (and, anecdotally, many Americans you encounter) seem to be interpreting Fauci and Woodcock’s warnings about how Omicron is spreading as confirmation of a kind of COVID-19 fatalism: if it’s coming for all of us, why bother with any precautions? This feeds the “I’m so over this, whether or not it’s over me” attitude I wrote about before the holidays.

Yet the doctors’ point is that given the prevalence and transmissibility of this variant — and perhaps those to come, who knows? — it is important to get vaccinated and boosted to protect against serious infection, and to wear high-quality masks to slow the spread so hospitals can keep up. This seems sensible enough.

One final bit of good news: vaccination rates have been slowly, steadily climbing. According to the Centers for Disease Control, 63 per cent of Americans have now been fully vaccinated (67 per cent of those eligible), and more than half of those who are vaccinated have received a booster shot. And people are still out there getting their first dose: over the past month, while roughly 16 million Americans got boosters, a further 8.8 million received their first dose of the vaccine. Seventy-five per cent of Americans have now received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Those vaccination rates are roughly 10 per cent lower than Canada’s (on both full- and one-dose fronts), but they represent progress.

Still, if the State Department issued travel advisories to Americans about locations in the U.S., it’s likely the whole country would be stamped with a DO NOT TRAVEL designation. It wouldn’t be an insult. It’s just good advice, based on the circumstances.

