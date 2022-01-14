Thousands of students are ‘no shows’ after forced switch to remote learning

“There are a number of ‘no reason’ entries. As such, it’s difficult to draw any definitive conclusions from the data, however we would anticipate that many would include self-isolations given the rapidly rising number of COVID cases,” said Bird.

When asked if some parents opted not to log their kids on to virtual learning because it was too challenging to manage working from home with online learning, Bird said, “I haven’t heard directly that.”

“But I’m sure there are some parents within that data that chose to do that. Unfortunately, we don’t have any definitive hard data.”

For comparison, the TDSB provided absenteeism figures for an average day. On Nov. 17, the top five reasons of full-day absences in elementary schools were illness — 3,655; other — 2,455; no reason — 2,272; family — 778 and doctor’s appointment — 698. Meanwhile in high schools 4,195 provided no reason, 620 said illness, 386 said other, 133 were excused and 106 had a medical appointment.

Figures related to absenteeism are for all students, including those registered for in-person and online learning. As of November, about 144,000 elementary students were doing in-person learning, and 18,000 were in virtual learning. At the secondary level, about 64,000 students were in-person and 7,000 learning online.

Betty-Lynn Orton teaches at High Park Alternative Junior School, which has about 150 students from Junior Kindergarten to Grade 8, and says attendance was bad last week, but has “gotten even worse this week.”

Orton is a prep teacher, who teaches gym, drama, dance and music to students from Kindergarten to Grade 3, and a special education resource teacher for Grades 1-8.

Typically, one or two children in the primary division are absent at her school. But since the start of remote learning, “it’s quite extraordinary how many kids aren’t there ... There are some (absences) explained, but for many of them we don’t know.”

Last week, older students alone at home would connect during resource time “just to have company ... This week, I haven’t seen any.”

Orton suspects parents are having a tough time juggling work with their kids’ remote learning. This week, she’s noticed kids doubling up in homes, meaning children from separate families are together for online learning, supervised by one parent, while the others work.

“I think a lot (of parents) are saying, ‘Let’s see how this plays out. If it’s only a short time (of remote learning) it’s only a few days (of class) that they’ve missed,” says Orton, adding online learning is “exhausting.”

Last week, Mississauga mom Amy Hekimgil-De Sousa logged her sons, aged six and four, on for class. But it was challenging for the boys, who didn’t want to participate. Not wanting to force them in front of the screen, Hekimgil-De Sousa kept them out of virtual learning this week. She told the school they would be away on vacation.

She’s kept them up with letters and numbers assignments at home, so she’s not worried about learning loss. She’s most concerned about the impact remote learning is having on their social and mental well-being.

“They need their friends and teachers,” she says. “I was really happy when I found out they were going back to school.”

TDSB ABSENTEEISM NUMBERS:

Jan. 5, 2022

ELEMENTARY

No Reason — 10,636

Other — 3,337

Illness — 1,238

Vacation — 1,025

Family — 763

SECONDARY

No Reason — 5,212

Other — 160

Vacation — 152

Illness — 137

Excused – 107

Jan. 6, 2022

ELEMENTARY

No Reason — 8,158

Other — 3,160

Illness — 1,566

Vacation — 1,014

Family – 726

SECONDARY

No Reason — 4,792

Other — 212

Illness — 173

Excused — 153

Vacation – 151

Jan. 7, 2022

ELEMENTARY

No Reason — 9,050

Other — 3,578

Illness — 1,782

Vacation — 1,065

Family – 1,036

SECONDARY

No Reason — 5,307

Other — 272

Illness — 250

Excused — 158

Vacation – 149

For comparison purposes, here are the counts of the top five reasons of full day absences for Nov. 17, 2021.

ELEMENTARY

Illness — 3,655

Other — 2,455

No Reason — 2,272

Family — 778

Doctors – 698

SECONDARY

No Reason — 4,195

Illness — 620

Other — 386

Excused — 133

Doctors – 106

Isabel Teotonio is a Toronto-based reporter covering education for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @Izzy74