Emma Teitel: The loved ones we lost in long-term care get artistic tribute in this new exhibition

And then there is Maggie Fraser’s chair, showcasing Valentine's Day cards from her grandkids, a leopard-print sweater, and a leopard figurine.

“The figurine of the leopard recognizes her Afro-Caribbean heritage,” says Kim Fraser. “She was raised in the 1930s and ’40s in Toronto, which as you can imagine at the time was very Anglo-Saxon. Her family looked different. She experienced pretty open discrimination. One of the things I really came to appreciate as my mother aged is that as there was more public discourse about racism, she felt she could call it out and I really loved that.”

Fraser says participating in the project was restorative. It means her mother’s name isn’t forgotten. “We’re talking about her. She lived. She mattered.”

The exhibit, supported by York University and Simon Fraser University, was intended to launch this month in person in Surrey, B.C. Instead, it launched virtually on Jan. 14. The work will remain online indefinitely.

Unsurprisingly, an exhibit about the ongoing pandemic was derailed by the ongoing pandemic.

Davies, however, hopes to bring the installation to Torontonians in person when it is safe to do so — possibly to Dufferin Mall, Union Station or Queen’s Park. “I’d like to put it out where people can see it,” she says.

Indeed, it would be best if people could see it up close right now. Amid a 24-hour doom cycle in the media and a seemingly never-ending stream of variants both real (Omicron) and fabricated (Flurona), we owe it to the dead and to ourselves to step out of the chaos and into the quiet.

The COVID-19 crisis in long-term care violated “a cultural feeling about a good death,” says Davies. “This is a moment for us to get out of our panic mode and reflect on what’s gone down and what kind of road we want after the pandemic because the next five years are going to be a time of rebuilding. I want a more caring society.”

It appears those at the helm of Toronto’s proposed 2022 budget want one too. If it passes next month, Toronto’s nursing homes could benefit from an investment into so-called “emotion-centred care”: programming that puts individual resident needs above rigid scheduling, and prizes the resident-caregiver relationship. It’s this type of change Davies hopes COVID in the House of Old sparks nationwide.

The project, she says, is about recognizing the humanity of our elders. “I know this sounds so simple. But they are people.”

