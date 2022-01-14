Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,357.56, up 64.60 points.)

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 59 cents, or 1.7 per cent, to $35.45 on 12.1 million shares.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Financials. Up 73 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to $102.46 on 10.8 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 11 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $52.30 on 10 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). Financials. Up $1.89, or 1.3 per cent, to $147.29 on 7.6 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 60 cents, or 3.3 per cent, to $18.64 on 7.1 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up 21 cents, or 4.9 per cent, to $4.52 on 6.7 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Cenovus Energy Inc. — Canada's largest oilsands companies have formed a new advocacy group called the Oil Sands Alliance. The new group was established Jan. 1 and is made up of Suncor Energy Inc., Cenovus Energy Inc., Imperial Energy Ltd., Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. and ConocoPhillips. These companies are also part of the Oil Sands Pathways to Net Zero alliance, a group of oilsands companies that have publicly pledged to work together to reach the goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Pathways to Net Zero director Al Reid says the specific opportunities and challenges facing the oilsands industry requires the specialized focus of its own industry group. He says oilsands companies will continue to remain active members of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP), the country's largest oil and gas lobby group. It is not known if the new Oil Sands Alliance will be engaged in lobby work. Reid says the organization is focused on developing its overall structure, with more details to be announced in future.