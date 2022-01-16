No winning ticket for Saturday's Lotto 649 jackpot

News 01:07 AM The Canadian Press

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday's Lotto 649 draw.

However, the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize was won by a ticket holder in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Jan. 19 will be an estimated $6 million.

By The Canadian Press

No winning ticket for Saturday's Lotto 649 jackpot

News 01:07 AM The Canadian Press

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday's Lotto 649 draw.

However, the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize was won by a ticket holder in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Jan. 19 will be an estimated $6 million.

By The Canadian Press

No winning ticket for Saturday's Lotto 649 jackpot

News 01:07 AM The Canadian Press

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday's Lotto 649 draw.

However, the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize was won by a ticket holder in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Jan. 19 will be an estimated $6 million.

By The Canadian Press