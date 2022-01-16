Rising tech in vehicles a potential safety issue

That's roughly on par with impaired driving, said Robyn Robertson, chief executive of the foundation, though in distracted driving the victims are less likely to be driver.

“Distracted driving is really even more of a concern because it’s other people who are at risk, other road users who are at risk, and more likely to be killed and injured.”

More complex infotainment systems could be contributing to the problem. Research by the University of Utah in collaboration with the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that infotainment systems in the vehicles from the 2018 study often put a very high demand on drivers through a combination of visual, mental, and time demands, with some tasks taking upwards of 48 seconds. Further research found that older drivers are especially prone to potential distractions from systems.

Automakers have been working to address distraction issues, such as improvements to voice commands, but those can pose their own risks, said Robertson.

“Drivers often end up taking their eyes off the road to look at the technology and are frustrated as to why it’s not doing what they want it to do.”

Meanwhile automakers likely feel pressure to add some features, such as larger screens and entertainment options, because that's where they see the market going, said Robertson.

“The challenge they often face is consumer demand for things in the vehicle which may not necessarily be safe. How do you balance that, because you need all manufacturers to do it.”

The University of Utah report also noted that just because a certain technology is popular with consumers doesn’t mean it’s safe to use while driving.

Canada introduced guidelines in 2019 for limiting distractions from displays, but they’re not enforceable.

Transport Canada spokeswoman Sau Sau Liu said in a statement that the agency “encourages vehicle and electronics manufacturers to design devices that are compatible with safe driving and to follow all relevant safety guidelines and best practices.”

She said Transport Canada would continue to update guidelines as the technology evolves.

The situation is similar in the U.S., where display distractions are largely covered by guidelines introduced in 2013.

However, American regulators have acted on the issue. When the National Highway Transport Safety Board announced it was investigating Tesla last month for its gaming options, it said it had authority because the U.S. Vehicle Safety Act "prohibits manufacturers from selling vehicles with defects posing unreasonable risks to safety, including technologies that distract drivers from driving safely.”

Companies have also introduced updates to comply with the guidelines, including locking out certain features, such as text input and Bluetooth pairing, while the vehicle is in motion.

Tesla, along with GM, Ford and other automakers did not respond to a request for comment, though Bradley Horn, a spokesman for Chrysler-owner Stellantis said the company has taken numerous measures to reduce distractions.

"Safety is paramount in every Stellantis product, including in the integration of new, more connected technologies,” he said in an email.

The company’s infotainment system, for example allows drivers to customize the home screen so frequently-used buttons are easily accessible.

Drivers, however, need to know how to actually do that, so Jack at CAA recommends drivers take the time to familiarize themselves with their vehicle and its features before attempting to use them on the road.

"For the consumer, it’s a matter of understanding that there are a lot more distracting things in a vehicle today than there were, even just a couple of years ago, and to try and minimize whenever possible, those distractions.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2022.

By Ian Bickis, The Canadian Press