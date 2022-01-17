Today’s coronavirus news: Remote learning continues for some in Ontario due to winter storm; Quebec nighttime curfew set to end; Beijing declares first Omicron case

Deploying rapid antigen tests and upgrading air quality in schools are among the steps governments say they’ve taken ahead of the return to class, with some of the work still underway.

Still, some parents and teachers’ unions are voicing concerns that those efforts won’t be enough to keep classrooms safe and ensure there’s enough staff available to keep schools operating.

Officials and school boards have told parents there are contingency plans in place, but to expect potential shifts back to online learning if the virus’s spread forces enough people into isolation.

5:35 a.m.: Some Ontario school boards scrambled to adjust their plans for reopening schools on Monday as a winter storm began blanketing much of the southern part of the province with snow.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board announced it would continue with remote learning on Monday after Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning for the region, cautioning 40 centimetres of snow could fall by Monday evening.

The Toronto District School Board said that if the snow prevented schools from reopening, students should attend class remotely, a 180 from the plan it laid out in December.

Hamilton-Wentworth’s board, meanwhile, announced that if buses had to be cancelled, classes would be, too — both online and in-person.

The snowfall in southern Ontario added a wrinkle to the province’s already contentious school reopening plan.

5:33 a.m.: Two major public health measures are set to ease across Quebec today as residents prepare to resume life without a nighttime curfew and send their children back to classes held in-person.

The provincewide curfew requiring residents to stay home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., which has been in effect since Dec. 31, will be lifted tonight.

Premier François Legault said last Thursday the province’s daily COVID-19 case count appears to have peaked, allowing the province to end the measure put in place to slow the surge in infections.

Thousands of students will also be returning to school in-person today, with the province requiring attendees to remain masked at all times while indoors.

But several schools announced over the weekend they would not open their doors today due to a major winter storm forecast to descend on parts of the province.

Some parents have expressed concerns that Legault’s government hasn’t done enough to ensure student safety in the classroom amid COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates that remain near all-time highs.

5:32 a.m.: A delegation of Indonesian officials made a rare visit to Israel recently to discuss coronavirus strategies, despite the countries not having diplomatic relations, Israel’s Army Radio reported Monday.

The Indonesian health officials aimed “to learn how to deal with the coronavirus pandemic” and met with Israeli officials, the report said. The report did not specify when the visit took place.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry would not confirm the report, but said that Israel “believes in international co-operation in every regard to the fight against the coronavirus” and is prepared to share information and experience.

Israel and Indonesia do not have diplomatic relations, but for years there have been back-channel overtures to establish official ties. Indonesia has refused to normalize relations with Israel until the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, and has been a staunch supporter of the Palestinians.

5:31 a.m.: A 26-year-old woman in China’s capital Beijing who contracted the omicron strain of COVID-19 has drawn national attention on social media for her shopping trips.

The woman, who has not been identified by name, reportedly visited high-end shops in the city before showing symptoms of having the virus.

It wasn’t known where or how she became infected and her present condition hasn’t been made public.

The woman’s case was widely discussed online and reflects the government’s painstaking efforts to track down and isolate every virus case, along with identifying and testing anyone an infected person may have been in contact with.

The first reported case of the omicron variant has prompted stepped-up measures in Beijing, just weeks before it hosts the Winter Olympic Games.

More than 13,000 people and all places visited by the 26-year-old woman have been tested and her apartment complex and workplace sealed off.

5:30 a.m.: Austria will impose fines on those without COVID-19 vaccinations from mid-March after a transition phase that starts in February, said Chancellor Karl Nehammer.

People unwilling to get inoculated will face penalties of as much as 3,600 euros ($4,108), the Austrian leader told reporters on Sunday. The mandate will apply to all adults living in the country except when a medical exemption is granted.

Austria’s policy is being closely watched as a model for similar ambitions in other European Union countries. Italy has imposed a vaccine mandate on people age 50 or over, Greece will start fining seniors who don’t get their shots, and French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to make life difficult for the unvaccinated.

In the first phase of Austria’s policy, the unvaccinated will get written notification. Starting in mid-March, police and other officials will start checking vaccine status, imposing fines, and ordering vaccine appointments if necessary. Continued dissent will prompt another 600 euro fine after a month.

Fines can be reversed by taking a vaccine within two weeks of being identified.

Monday 5:28 a.m.: Beijing’s first reported case of the omicron variant has prompted stepped-up measures in the nation’s capital, just weeks before it hosts the Winter Olympic Games.

Following the positive test announced Saturday, more than 13,000 people and all places visited by the patient over the previous days have been tested, according to state media. The person’s apartment complex and workplace have been sealed off.

The infected person lives and works in the city’s northwestern district of Haidian and had no travel history outside of Beijing for the past two weeks, according to state media.

State media on Monday reported the capital, with its 20 million residents, was considering stronger restrictions on travel. All transit links with Tianjin have already been severed. International flights have been sharply reduced and domestic travellers have been barred if they transferred to a second location before arriving in Beijing.

