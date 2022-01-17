COVID-19 infections hit new peak in long-term care staff

Paul Calandra takes over as Ontario’s fourth long-term care minister in four years as the Omicron variant puts nursing homes under the spotlight again with a provincial election just months away.

There were no resident deaths reported from COVID-19 in November and 10 in December as experts warned of the Omicron risk. The toll has risen sharply to 61 this month in a sector that accounts for about 4,000 pandemic fatalities.

Despite mandatory vaccination policies and a fourth dose effort, hundreds of residents and staff are catching the highly contagious strain following a lull in the fall when there were fewer cases.

“Once again, we are hearing from residents, their families and front-line staff of mass staff shortages, and residents confined to rooms for days, even weeks, at a time,” New Democrat Leader Andrea Horwath wrote Monday in a letter to Premier Doug Ford.